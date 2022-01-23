SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 743 Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DJCO opened at $336.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.60 and a 200-day moving average of $342.82. Daily Journal Co. has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $415.66. The company has a market cap of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

