SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 98.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 577,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kimball International by 390.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 328,080 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimball International by 84.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kimball International by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 139,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Kimball International by 101.9% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 226,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 114,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBAL opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.76 million, a PE ratio of -122.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -450.00%.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

