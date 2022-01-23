Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 32 ($0.44) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON SHG opened at GBX 8.63 ($0.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Shanta Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The company has a market cap of £90.41 million and a P/E ratio of 6.16.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.