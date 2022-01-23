Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 32 ($0.44) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON SHG opened at GBX 8.63 ($0.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Shanta Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The company has a market cap of £90.41 million and a P/E ratio of 6.16.
About Shanta Gold
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.