Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SHLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.71. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

