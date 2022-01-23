Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 118.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK opened at $90.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.