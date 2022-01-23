Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 4.5% Higher

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 180,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 169,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$13.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a current ratio of 10.75.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

