Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. Stephens upped their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $372.86.

Signature Bank stock opened at $326.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $152.14 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Signature Bank by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Signature Bank by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

