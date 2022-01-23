Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by 74.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.58. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,798. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

