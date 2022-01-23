Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.22.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI stock traded down $14.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.62. 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,662 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,485. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $44,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.