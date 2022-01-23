Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Craig Hallum

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,662 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 3,920.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

