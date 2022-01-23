Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts recently commented on SMWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMWB traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. 124,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,449. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.