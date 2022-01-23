Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,755 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $27,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after acquiring an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,577,000 after acquiring an additional 216,294 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $146.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

