Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives $85.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.75.

SKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. 573,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,591. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after purchasing an additional 318,298 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214,884 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

