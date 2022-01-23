Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.48

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.48 and last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 1510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average of $90.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.