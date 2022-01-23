Smaugs NFT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $61,373.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $61,373.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00050451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.87 or 0.06897853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,587.37 or 1.00036625 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars.

