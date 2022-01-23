SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.92

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 114848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $757.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,350,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

