Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $25,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 551.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $205.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

