Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.53.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $267.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.40. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,570 shares of company stock worth $728,336,135. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

