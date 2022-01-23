SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.44) Per Share

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.44) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $28.26.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 119,409 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

