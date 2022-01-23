SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $27,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $8,899,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,056,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

In related news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG opened at $220.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.16 and a 200-day moving average of $290.15.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

