Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMBC stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $46,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

