Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWN. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.
SWN stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.96.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.