Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWN. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

SWN stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

