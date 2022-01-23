SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KCE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $92.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $110.70.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

