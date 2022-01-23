Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.89

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and traded as low as $1.97. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 5,112,619 shares.

Separately, Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $72.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 186.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

