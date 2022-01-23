Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Spok were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Spok by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Spok by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Spok during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Spok during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spok during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is -18.31%.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

