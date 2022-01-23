Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRAD. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $12.71 on Friday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $243,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

