SpringWorks Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,625% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 put options.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

