SpringWorks Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,625% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 put options.
SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48.
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
