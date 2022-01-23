S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.45 Million

Brokerages expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report sales of $83.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $84.00 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $85.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $340.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $342.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $329.85 million, with estimates ranging from $328.70 million to $331.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.06. 187,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.