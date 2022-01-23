STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $22,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $5,504,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $3,660,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average is $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.