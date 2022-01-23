Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $3.90 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after acquiring an additional 704,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after acquiring an additional 724,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

NYSE GM opened at $53.28 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

