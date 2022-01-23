Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 5,400 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 99,209 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 923,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after purchasing an additional 136,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV opened at $22.38 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.