State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 55,160 Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 407.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atossa Therapeutics were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.96. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

