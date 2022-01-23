State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Stake in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MedAvail during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MedAvail during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in MedAvail during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MedAvail during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MedAvail stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $45.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.08. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.64.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 87.61% and a negative net margin of 241.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

