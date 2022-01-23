State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $193,000 Stock Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,760 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123,507.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,883,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 972,862 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,174,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after purchasing an additional 805,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $349.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

