State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 102.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 110.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 76,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter worth $355,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter worth $332,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

INBX stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. Research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

