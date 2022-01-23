State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. DarioHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $464,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $1,160,318 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

