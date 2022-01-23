State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases Shares of 3,695 Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $293,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,941. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $503.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.30. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

