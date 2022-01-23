State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 6,950.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

