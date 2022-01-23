Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives $22.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

