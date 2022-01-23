Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $57.90 on Thursday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth $119,149,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,225,000 after acquiring an additional 567,582 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,622,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,354,000 after acquiring an additional 395,632 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,136,000 after acquiring an additional 294,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,135,000 after acquiring an additional 268,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

