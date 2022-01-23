Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,306,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,226,000 after purchasing an additional 69,929 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.