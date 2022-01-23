Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on SHOO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SHOO opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
