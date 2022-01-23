STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in STORE Capital by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 240,757 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in STORE Capital by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STOR opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

