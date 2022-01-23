STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $33.00. The company traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 153917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

STOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 835,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 405,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth $11,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

About STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

