STRAKS Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. STRAKS has a market cap of $5,962.80 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars.

