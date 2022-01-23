STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

SSKN opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.16.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSKN. 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,299,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

