Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €86.43 ($98.22).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($87.27) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($111.36) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ETR:SAX traded down €1.35 ($1.53) during trading on Friday, reaching €65.70 ($74.66). The stock had a trading volume of 51,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a one year high of €77.30 ($87.84). The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €69.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

