Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Gap Down to $11.70

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $11.20. Stronghold Digital Mining shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 2,793 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDIG shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

