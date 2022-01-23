Susannah Nicklin Purchases 698 Shares of The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Stock

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) insider Susannah Nicklin bought 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,989.30 ($2,714.29).

Shares of LON NAIT opened at GBX 280 ($3.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £394.34 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 283.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 281.32. The North American Income Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 225.40 ($3.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 294 ($4.01).

Get The North American Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for The North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.