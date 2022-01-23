S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report $13.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $14.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $15.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $83.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $83.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

SANW has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.02. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the third quarter worth about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 38.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed by 67.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

