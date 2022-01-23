Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,100 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Revolution Medicines worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,271,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 367,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

